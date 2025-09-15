In a nail-biting Head of House (HOH) battle held immediately after the Week 7 live eviction, Koyin emerged as the new interim HOH, establishing his claim to power in Week 8.

This victory is a watershed moment for Koyin, giving him an excellent opportunity to gain momentum and secure his place in the game. As interim HOH, Koyin enjoys the privileges and power that come with the position, including access to the HOH lounge.

In a show of both strategy and loyalty, Koyin welcomed Jason Jae as his guest, mirrowing Jason Jae’s choice during his own interim HOH rule, when he chose Koyin.

However, Koyin’s reign as HOH is far from guaranteed. The upcoming HOH challenger on Monday will put his crown on the line, as a fresh wave of eager and determined contestants prepare to battle for control of the house in Week 8.

With the stakes higher than ever, Koyin will need to bring his A-game to defend his title and maintain his influence over the house dynamics.