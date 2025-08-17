Big Brother Naija 10/10 housemate Sultana has disclosed how Victory came to her with a marriage proposal.

Sultana made the disclosure while opposing Victory’s claim that he never asked any of the ladies out on the show on Saturday.

While the other housemates watched, Sultana revealed that Victory expressed his desire to marry her.

“You came at me [asked me out], then you’re saying that you’ve never told anyone you love them. You didn’t just tell me you love me, you told me that you want to marry me,” she stated.

Sultana’s revelation was not denied by Victory.

The development comes after Sultana told her friend Gigi Jasmine, who has a crush on Victory, that there would be romance between them.