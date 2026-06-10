Family, friends gather in Lagos to honour Alexx Ekubo at Service of Songs

By Rita Okoye

Family members, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers gathered on Wednesday at Monarch Event Centre in Lagos for a solemn Service of Songs in honour of late Nollywood actor, Alexx Ikenna Ekubo Okwareke.

The emotional event, held on June 10, drew mourners from different walks of life who came together to celebrate the actor’s life, legacy, and contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The gathering was marked by heartfelt tributes, worship sessions, prayers, and moving reflections on the life of the beloved screen star, whose passing has continued to generate an outpouring of grief across the country.

Among notable personalities in attendance were Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Nancy Isime, Stan Nze, Blessing Obasi, Segun Arinze, Lilian Afegbai, Nosa Rex, Bolaji Ogunmola, Benson Okonkwo, and Yvonne Jegede, among others.

Many attendees described the occasion as a fitting celebration of a life well lived. Speakers and mourners took turns recalling Ekubo’s remarkable career, generosity, vibrant personality, and the lasting relationships he cultivated throughout his lifetime.

The atmosphere was one of both sorrow and gratitude as family members and close associates shared personal stories that highlighted the actor’s achievements, kindness, and enduring impact on those around him.

A message shared during the service encouraged mourners to hold on to the memories he left behind, emphasising that his legacy would continue to touch the hearts of those he touched.

“May the memories shared and love remembered continue to live on,” the message read, resonating deeply with many in attendance.

The Service of Songs also served as an opportunity for loved ones to unite in support of the bereaved family and to celebrate the journey of a man many described as talented, compassionate, and unforgettable.

As tributes continued to pour in across social media platforms, fans, colleagues, and admirers remembered Ekubo as a gifted actor whose presence both on and off the screen would be sorely missed.

The event concluded with prayers for the repose of his soul and words of comfort for his family and loved ones.

With emotions running high, mourners bade their final farewell, echoing a common sentiment throughout the evening: “Rest well, Alexx Ekubo.”

The gathering ultimately stood as a poignant reminder of the memories, love, and legacy the late actor leaves behind.