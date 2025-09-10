Evicted Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Big Soso, has described her eviction from the reality show as shocking.

She noted that she did not pack her bags since she was convinced she would not be evicted.

However, she left in the cloth she wore into the house six weeks ago.

“I was shocked when my name was mentioned, na clothe wey I use enter na him I use comot,” she stated in an interview with Naija FM, Lagos.

“I didn’t expect it. When others were dressing, I was cleaning the house to make sure everywhere was okay.”

Soso, however, said she was grateful for the weeks she spent in the house, stressing that it was a remarkable feat.

Big Soso was the first of the three housemates to be evicted from the reality show on Sunday.

Ivatar and Doris were also evicted.