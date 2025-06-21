From Paul Orude Bauchi

Bauchí State Government is set to resume publication of Trumpeter and Kakaki newspapers which went out of circulation since 2005.

The Chairman, Board of Directors of the Bauchí Publishing and Printing Company (BPPC), Usman Shehu Usman, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of its 5th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday

Usman, who is the State Commissioner for information, said the Board of Directors has concluded plans to resume the production of the Trumpeter and Kakaki newspapers for effective information dissemination.

The commissioner disclosed that the Board has also concluded plans to resume commercial printing and related ventures on commercial basis to earn profit.

He explained that the decision to run commercial printing was taken in view of the lucrative prospect in printing. The commissioner stressed that the company was not solely owned by the state government anymore, saying that the government and shareholders had explored the need to revive its fortune.

Usman revealed that the management is currently discussing a loan of N1 billion to buy digital equipment that will provide quality printing that will attract high class customers nationally.

He said that the loan would attract only nine per cent interest rate, adding that the company, would increase it shares from 30 million to 250 million to revive and it and assured prospective investors of profits.

The AGM was attended by the Managing Director, Aminu Muhammed Danmaliki among other directors

Usman tendered an apology to shareholders who have invested in the company since 1995 without getting any return, assuring then of a better deal ahead.