Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Bauchi State government yesterday hosted an Investment Road Show, in Kano State to show case the sundry of business opportunities in the state.

The Roadshow is a precursor to the upcoming Bauchi State Investment Summit scheduled for October 9th, 2025

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Aminu Hammayo, stressed his commitment to foster a business friendly environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

He also emphasized his efforts to close past infrastructure gaps, particularly in road networks and ensure adequate security across state.

He stated that the Roadshow had earlier been conducted in Abuja, Lagos, and Enugu, and expressed appreciation for the large turnout of Kano business moguls and entrepreneurs at the event.

Mohammed urged Kano’s business community to seize the opportunity and explore the vast investment prospects in Bauchi.

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, and Cooperatives, Shehu Wada Sagagi, commended his counterpart for bringing the Road show to Kano.

He expressed optimism that collaboration between the two states would drive economic growth and strengthen inter-state partnerships.

He maintained that both Kano and Bauchi States have economic potentials to depend on each other.

According to him, while Bauchi has abundant gold and other raw resources, Kano is the commercial nerve center, stressing that a gold market will be established in the state.

He further said the era of competition among states with potential was over while rooting for collaboration and synergy.