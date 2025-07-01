From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Suspected bandits over the weekend reportedly killed the Commandant of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVS) in Kubau Local Government of the state.

According to a source in KADVS, the late officer was widely regarded as a dedicated and proactive figure,who worked closely with security agencies to maintain peace and stability in Kubau.

Under his leadership, the local government was often cited as one of the safest in the state, the source said.

However, recent surges in attacks have begun to shift that narrative.

Haskiya, the community where the attack occurred, borders the Falgore Forest, a well-known haven for criminal gangs and bandits operating in the region.

This latest killing followed a similar incident last year when Alhaji Musa Gayi was murdered in nearby Kargi, also by suspected bandits.

Expressing grief over the incident, community leader, Abdulaziz Musa Alhassan Mah called for urgent government intervention to stem the rising tide of violence.

“The lives and property of our people must be protected at all costs. We cannot afford to lose more patriotic citizens to such senseless violence”, he said on his Facebook page.

Mah suggested intensified security operations in high-risk zones, especially near Falgore Forest.

He also suggested strengthened intelligence gathering to preempt attacks and dismantle bandit networks among others.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the family of Saleh PIYA PIYA and the entire Kubau community. May his soul rest in peace, and may justice be served”, Mah said.