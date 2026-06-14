• Tinubu mourns

From Molly Kilete, Abuja and Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The former Director, Defence Information (DDI), Major General Abubakar Rabe (rtd) who was kidnapped two weeks ago in Katsina State is dead.

Rabe was abducted with his wife around the Matazu area of Katsina. The General and his wife were going for a wedding when they were ambushed by the terrorists.

The Katsina State government, which confirmed the death of the former DDI, said the death resulted from complications associated with diabetes and hypertension.

The statement by the Katsina State government signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security & Home Affairs, Dr. Nasiru Muazu, read in part: “The Katsina State Government, with a heavy heart and deep sense of loss, wishes to inform the general public of the tragic passing of Major General Rabe Abubakar (Rtd)..

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the General’s death while in bandits’ captivity. Despite the relentless and concerted efforts of the state government and various security agencies to secure his safe release, the situation ended in this tragedy.

“The deceased Retired General died a natural death from complications of diabetes and hypertension.

“His abduction and subsequent death are not only a loss to his family and Katsina State but a monumental loss to the entire country.

The Executive Governor of Katsina State Malam Dikko Umaru Radda extends his deepest condolences to the family of the late General and the country at-large. The Governor has described this incident as a “dark moment” and a reminder of the urgent need for a collective and intensified front against the criminal elements threatening the peace of our communities.

The Katsina State Government remains committed to working with the Federal Government and security forces to ensure that those responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice. We assure the citizens of Katsina State that our resolve to eliminate banditry and ensure the safety of all residents remains unshaken. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time.”

Reacting to news of the death of the former Defence spokesman the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) condemned the brutal killing of the retired general, describing the incident as a grim reflection of Nigeria’s worsening security crisis.

In a statement issued in Enugu yesterday, CONYL said it was deeply saddened by the abduction and murder of the former Director of Defence Information by terrorists in Katsina State, stressing that the development once again exposed the dangerous level of insecurity across the country.

The group, through its President General, Goodluck Ibem, said the killing was “a barbaric and heinous act” that should alarm every Nigerian.

“The gruesome abduction and cold-blooded murder of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar by terrorists is a painful reminder of the frightening level of insecurity that has enveloped our nation,” the statement read.

According to the youth coalition, it was heartbreaking that a man who dedicated much of his life to defending Nigeria and rose to one of the highest ranks in the military could be killed by criminals with such audacity.

CONYL noted that the incident was not just an attack on one individual, but “a direct assault on the Nigerian state and a damning indictment of the deteriorating security situation across the country.”

The group warned that if a retired Major General could be kidnapped and murdered, ordinary Nigerians were even more vulnerable.

“If a retired Major General can be kidnapped and killed by terrorists, then it is clear that no Nigerian is safe. The ordinary farmer, trader, student, civil servant, traditional ruler, religious leader, and every other citizen are now left vulnerable to terrorism, banditry and violent criminality,” it stated.

The organisation said insecurity in Nigeria had reached an alarming level, with citizens increasingly living in fear as criminals continued to operate unchecked.

It therefore called on President Bola Tinubu to take urgent and decisive action to address the crisis.

“President Tinubu must rise to the occasion and demonstrate decisive leadership by ending the scourge of insecurity once and for all. Nigerians deserve to live in peace and security. The protection of lives and property remains the primary responsibility of the government,” the group said.

The group further urged the Federal Government to immediately review and strengthen the country’s security architecture, intensify intelligence gathering, deploy advanced security technology, and properly equip security agencies to confront terrorists and kidnappers.

Meanwhile, Sunday Sun gathered that the retired officer’s remains were buried in Katsina on Saturday according to Islamic rites.

The burial, it was gathered, drew family members, senior military officers, government officials and residents, many of whocould not curtail their emotions.

President Bola Tinubu vowed on Saturday that the federal government will never give in to terrorists’ demands after retired Major‑General Rabe Abubakar died while in the custody of gunmen in Katsina State.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President expressed “shock” at General Abubakar’s death and extended condolences to the officer’s family, the Katsina State government and the armed forces.

The statement also confirmed that the general’s wife remains held by the captors.

“While the terrorists have done their worse, the President wants them to know that the government will never bow to their demand to release their members held by our security agencies,” the statement said.

“Bandits, kidnappers, and sponsors of terror should now surrender or face the full force of the Nigerian State. These windows of surrender will not remain open forever. And no mercy will be shown to those who trade in the blood of Nigerians.”

Tinubu described Abubakar’s death as a defining moment in the nation’s campaign against terrorism and insisted the government will not negotiate with armed gangs. “We will triumph over terror and continue to build a more prosperous nation,” he said, adding that terrorists “should never be spared.”