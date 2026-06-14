2027: My pact with Peter Obi – Kwankwaso

• I believe Obi will not run for 2nd term

Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2027 general elections has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party that is on a downward trajectory.

Kwankwaso told the BBC Hausa Service, in an interview monitored by Fred Ezeh, that many APC members are disillusioned, and might work for the success of other opposition parties from the inside.

He stated that himself and Peter Obi share many common values, and one of them is the massive support they enjoy, especially among young men and women who sincerely believe that if they succeed, they too will benefit.

You recently moved to the NDC. What informed the decision?

We deliberated and concluded that we needed a political party that would be easy to build and organise. Since it is a relatively new party, it does not have many of the problems associated with older parties. That was why we joined it. Alhamdulillah, everything has now been properly settled. The congresses, the convention, and the special convention have all been conducted. Peter Obi has been confirmed as our presidential candidate, and I have been given the opportunity to serve as his running mate.

Some people believe that you left for the NDC because you realised you could not secure the presidential ticket in the ADC where Atiku Abubakar is a major figure. Is that why you moved to a party where you could run alongside Peter Obi?

Whether I contest or not, I remain a politician. Politics is not only about seeking elective office. In my political journey, I have belonged to parties where I did not contest, and I have contested and lost elections as well. Therefore, elections are not the primary issue before us. Our first concern is for the party to succeed. We also wanted a party whose principles align with our own beliefs and ideology. I have discovered that Peter Obi and I share many common values. One of them is the massive support we enjoy, especially among young men and women who sincerely believe that if we succeed, they too will benefit.

This is particularly important when you consider the Obidient Movement and the Kwankwasiyya Movement. The alliance between these two groups will benefit both our supporters and Nigeria as a whole. We are working hard to harmonise our ideas and governance plans so that they align. We do not want a situation where we enter government and begin pursuing conflicting policies or actions that are not in the interest of ordinary Nigerians.

Speaking about the strength of your party, if we compare only the NDC and the APC, how many votes do you think your party can get nationwide, and how many votes do you think APC can get?

That is a question statisticians can answer more accurately. However, I can tell you that the APC is on a downward trajectory. Every day, more people are becoming disillusioned with it and joining us. Even among politicians, many are moving toward us. As for ordinary citizens, many had already abandoned the APC long ago. When we joined the ADC, many people followed us because they saw us as a credible alternative. When we later left because of certain challenges and joined the NDC, many of those supporters came with us.

The NDC is growing steadily. In the next seven or eight months before the elections, and during the campaign period, the truth will become clear. Both genuine claims and false claims will be exposed. By the grace of God, the NDC will continue to grow stronger in Nigeria and even gain recognition beyond the country.

Are we talking about 30 per cent, 40 per cent, 50 per cent, or 60 per cent of the vote?

Our focus now is on ensuring that we have credible candidates in every constituency. We want competent and respected candidates who can effectively protect our votes. The voters are already there. They are not wandering around looking for whom to support. If you go to Kano, Sokoto, Niger, Maiduguri, and many other places, you will find that people are looking for alternatives. They do not need politicians to keep telling them stories because they have already seen what is happening in the country. Take security as an example. Initially, insecurity was concentrated in the North-East, particularly Borno and Yobe. Then Boko Haram expanded. Now look at what is happening in the North-West, where bandits and terrorists have taken over many areas. People are being kidnapped on highways almost daily. Recently, even a senior military officer was abducted. Soldiers are not spared, police officers are not spared, and certainly civilians are not spared. What is most unfortunate is that this insecurity has spread into the North-Central region, and is extending further south. Recently in Oyo State, school children and teachers were abducted. The situation worsens every day. Unless firm action is taken, the country may reach a point where there is no security, no stable education system, and no meaningful development. The nation could deteriorate completely.

Since your defection, there have been reports of disagreements between your supporters and Atiku’s supporters. Some people say there appears to be friction despite the alliance.

Politics will always have disagreements and arguments. I certainly have not instructed my supporters to attack Atiku, and I do not believe he has instructed his supporters to provoke ours either. In any movement, there will always be a few individuals who enjoy causing trouble. However, one thing I know is that we have instilled discipline in our supporters. As members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, we teach our supporters not to provoke anyone. We do not insult people, abuse them, or attack their dignity. That is how politics should be. Politicians should focus on their plans and policies, especially what they intend to do for the people and not on insults and personal attacks.

It has now been confirmed that you will be Peter Obi’s running mate in the 2027 general election…

Yes. As everyone knows, after consultations within the party, we agreed that the presidency should go to the South because the South is currently entitled to complete its turn under the rotation arrangement. We agreed that a southern candidate should lead the ticket and serve one term of four years. After that, power would return to the North. This is the arrangement we believe in, and the one that our partners in the South also accept. Peter Obi is someone with support, credibility, and integrity. We believe he can govern fairly, treat both North and South fairly, treat Christians and Muslims fairly, and ensure justice for all ethnic groups in Nigeria. That is why we support him.

So you are indeed the vice-presidential candidate?

Yes, I am. When Peter Obi’s candidacy was formally unveiled, that announcement was made publicly. That is the arrangement we are working with today.

Some people have recalled your statement before the 2023 election that the position of vice president was largely ceremonial. Yet now you are accepting the role.

Many issues have been discussed. When the ticket was unveiled, Peter Obi himself publicly stated that he would not leave us idle. There will be responsibilities and opportunities to contribute meaningfully to governance.

There is an understanding that Peter Obi will serve for four years. Are you convinced that he will step down afterward so power can return to the North?

I believe so. As an elder statesman and a leader who made this commitment publicly, not in a private conversation, I believe he will keep his word. Politics is about trust and accountability. Both the North and the South are watching. I am convinced that he will honour the agreement because it was a carefully negotiated arrangement based on principles that have guided Nigeria’s democracy for many years.

Do you believe he has demonstrated that commitment through his past actions?

I have seen nothing from him except goodwill. Many allegations have been made, but if you examine them carefully, you will find that reasonable people did not make those accusations against me or against our arrangement. I joined him based on my own convictions. I have made it clear that this project is not about Peter Obi alone or Anambra State alone. It is about Nigeria.

Is this candidacy merely a way of testing the waters ahead of the election?

Anyone who knows me knows that I do not play politics as a game. Even when I joined the NNPP, I did so because I genuinely believed we could win. Opponents claimed I was only trying to split votes. My response was simple: whose votes was I supposedly splitting? I entered the race because I believed in it.

Likewise, this arrangement is serious, well-planned, and credible. We still have time, and people will come to understand what we are trying to achieve.

Let us return to Kano politics. Given everything that has happened between you and Governor Abba Yusuf, have you now abandoned him politically?

No, I have not abandoned anyone. We supported him and brought him forward. He won elections because of that support. In 2019, we endured injustice and remained patient because we believed in democratic processes. In 2023, we worked hard to ensure his victory. Whatever he has achieved today, may God continue to support him. We do not insult him or attack his dignity. He made his own decisions and followed his own path. Some people claimed I am worried about losing influence to him, but he knows that is not true. If elections are conducted freely and fairly, the people of Kano will decide.

Are you satisfied with the current relationship between you and him?

It is not a matter of satisfaction. I still care about him. I was not the one who pushed him away. And we never completely severed ties.

If Abba Yusuf returns and seeks reconciliation, would you accept him?

Certainly. Not only Abba Yusuf but anyone else who comes seeking reconciliation will be welcomed. Forgiveness is essential in politics. People have different backgrounds, ages, experiences, levels of education, and ways of thinking. You cannot expect everyone to think exactly like you. If we were not willing to forgive, we would never have reconciled with people like Ganduje despite all our political disagreements. Politics requires a large heart and a willingness to move forward. The same applies to Abba Yusuf. We worked together before, and we can work together again. Politics should not be driven by personal grudges but by what is best for the people.