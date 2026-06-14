Ekiti guber: INEC assures of massive security deployment

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured an extensive security arrangements to ensure a peaceful, credible and violence-free governorship election in Ekiti State on June 20.

INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, gave the assurance during a mock accreditation exercise in Ado-Ekiti, where the commission tested the functionality of its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of the poll.

Amupitan disclosed that security personnel are deployed from different parts of the country to identified flashpoints to guarantee the safety of voters, electoral officials and election materials throughout the exercise.

The electoral umpire boss further explained that the commission, in collaboration with security agencies, has already mapped out areas of potential concern and put measures in place to prevent any breach of peace during the election.

Expressing satisfaction that beyond security preparations, the performance of the BVAS during the mock accreditation was satisfactory, the INEC Chairman noted that the device successfully accredited voters within seconds and effectively detected individuals who attempted to verify accreditation outside their designated polling units.

He further explained that the technology now contains safeguards that make it impossible for presiding officers to upload results that do not tally with figures entered on official result sheets, thereby strengthening transparency and credibility in the electoral process.

While dismissing concerns about possible delays in densely populated polling units, he stated that INEC’s polling unit splitting arrangement and deployment protocols would ensure seamless accreditation and voting.

Amupitan further disclosed that all non-sensitive election materials have been distributed and batched, while electoral officers across the state have confirmed their readiness for the exercise.

He expressed confidence that voting would commence as scheduled across the state, assuring residents that the Commission remains fully prepared to deliver a free, fair and credible governorship election.

With security deployment intensified and electoral technology successfully tested, INEC says all is set for Ekiti voters to head to the polls next Saturday under conditions designed to guarantee safety, transparency and public confidence in the electoral process.