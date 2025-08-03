By John Ogunsemore

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has endorsed a message castigating former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola for joining the opposition coalition against President Bola Tinubu.

In an opinion piece titled, “Rauf Aregbesola’s Perfidy,” veteran celebrity journalist, Mayor Akinpelu said Aregbesola gained enormous influence as a result of his appointment by then Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu as Commissioner for Works.

He said Aregbesola was a “scruffy little man, with his ‘tebliq’ trousers” at the time of his inauguration as a commissioner under Tinubu in 1999.

He added that this appointment by Tinubu influenced Aregbesola’s upward political trajectory, including becoming two-time governor of Osun State, Minister of Interior under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari before he emerged as National Secretary of the newly formed coalition party, African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“This is the same Aregbesola that Asiwaju Tinubu met as a struggling party man in 1999 and made a commissioner and later governor of Osun State.

“Now that Tinubu is president, should a man like Aregbesola be in a gang-up against his benefactor? Aregbesola is a religious man. He should know that no man can repay good with evil and get away with it,” he stated.

Onanuga shared the opinion piece on his Facebook page on Saturday.