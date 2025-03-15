From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended former President Muhammadu Buhari on the confirmation of his continued loyalty to the ruling party.

Buhari had last week, while pledging his loyalty to the party in a statement he issued, noted that: “I am an APC member, and I like to be addressed as such. I will try to popularise the party by all means.”

Responding to the speculations on the plans linking Buhari to a possible exit from the APC and his boldness to dismiss the rumour, the ruling party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, expressed happiness over “his solid reaffirmation of loyalty to our great party.”

The statement further noted that Buhari’s pledge of loyalty has further reinforced his reputation as an elder statesman of astute integrity, urging its teeming members to emulate President Buhari’s worthy example of loyalty and commitment to the party.

“We applaud the former President for swiftly clearing the air and putting distance between himself and efforts by certain individuals to tacitly associate him with their nonplussed political choices.

“The former President’s unalloyed loyalty to our great party, the platform on which he was twice elected as President, has further reinforced his reputation as an elder statesman of astute integrity.

“We urge our teeming members to emulate President Buhari’s worthy example of loyalty and commitment to our great party,” the statement read.