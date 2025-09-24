From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A one-time Kogi state governorship aspirant and secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the United Kingdom, Momoh Yusuf Obaro has commended governor Usman Ododo for constructing a total of 122 road projects in Ebira land just within his 15 months in office saying the governor has made a landmark progress.

Momoh Obaro who spoke on behalf of APC members in the UK said he was in the country to assess the development projects of some APC controlled states to enable them at the diaspora know where to make meaningful contributions inorder ameliorate the hardship of the citizens.

He said in order to put public office occupiers on their toes and more responsive, well-meaning individuals, groups, and other critical stakeholders must embark on regular inspection of ongoing government projects located in their communities and to give updates on community needs to the government.

Momoh Yusuf Obaro made the commendation in Okene on Tuesday when he visited projects of the state government in the Central senatorial district of Kogi State. Noting that charity begins at home, he said the initiative to visit has helped him and his members to appreciate the efforts of the government to improve the standard of living of the citizenry.

While explaining the rationale behind the visit, the development expert said it was based on the need to get first-hand information on the massive road construction going on in the area. He said he was excited by what he discovered, adding that “seeing is believing.”

Obaro called on people of the zone not to relent in their unflinching support for the administration. A total 122 road projects covering more than 250 kilometres, including the colonial Eyeigoda and Okaiteba bridges on the Okaito-Osuwe-Obagede road, Okehi LG were in different stages of completion in the area.

“Our discoveries have been phenomenal. This is quite different from social media trends, some of which emanate from toxic politics. We have seen a lot of roads being reconstructed, and many new ones are being opened up. About 122 roads with an average of about 60% to 70% completion rate in less than two years in office is massive.

“For instance, this is my ancesral community, and just at the other side of where I’m standing now is our former bridge constructed by colonial masters more than 60 years ago. We have suffered a lot from this bridge and unsuccessfully begged past administrations to help us. Today, it is a reality courtesy of this administration. This is very special to us and actually gives us life. We are grateful for this.

Roads are very fundamental to development. When you talk about economic activities, they are dependent on good roads.

“This road is going to accelerate and transform the economic activities of this area. That is the way to eradicate or reduce poverty. When economic activities pick up, poverty will automatically reduce. Our people are happy with the efforts of the government to make life easy.”

The APC stalwart admonished communities with one need or the other to reach out to the government with their requests rather than taking the law into their hands. He also advised the governor to stay focused on continuing the transformation agenda of the APC as bequeathed by his predecessor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.