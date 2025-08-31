From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dele Oyelude, has warned against the replacement of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

Oyelude, who is the Director General of Tinubu-Shettima Ambassadors, described those calling for the replacement of Shettima as enemies of the APC.

He described Shettima as the most loyal Vice President in the history of Nigeria, saying that his antecedents have been marked with unalloyed loyalty and dedication.

He said, as the 15th Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, his antecedents manifested in his tenure as successor to Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the Governor of Borno State and submission to the Nigerian Senate as a former federal legislator.

Oyelude urged the presidency to sustain the existing collaboration in running the affairs of the nation and block any frictional leakages from the enemies of the ruling APC.

Speaking with our correspondent on Sunday, Oyelude noted that the two resourceful titans, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, are an intimidating combination which cannot be defeated by any political opponent in Africa.

He said, “Vice President Kashim Shettima is the most loyal, calm and resourceful Vice President in the history of Nigeria. Those calling for his replacement are enemies of the All Progressives Congress and the good governance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“A core progressive party leader with track records across the board. He was an exceptional professional in the banking sector before joining politics. His experience in the banking sector has helped his political journey to be a loyal leader.

“Tinubu-Shettima combination is intimidating and a threat to any political opponent to defeat. Their experience as both former Governor and Senator is reflected in a smooth, progressive, and productive administration. Kashim Shettima-should not be replaced. He is a perfect match for APC victory and Nigeria’s greatness.

“Opposition parties are threatened at the mention of Tinubu-Shettima. The fear of this intimidating fusion has scattered the major opposition party and sent the coalition party on a journey of no return.

“I read of the national party leadership of the APC calling for an open primary contest ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Though democratic, there is no perfect force as Tinubu-Shettima that can shatter the house of the opposition coalition and completely restore the glory of Nigeria. None of them should be changed,” Oyelude said.