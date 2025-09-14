By John Ogunsemore

Amnesty International Nigeria said the arrest and detention of activists in Kebbi, Adamawa and Bauchi states constitute an attack on freedom of expression.

The rights group stated this following the arrest of Hassan Kangiwa (Kebbi), Hussaini Bello Nakura (Adamawa) and Daure David (Bauchi) on the orders of powerful forces.

Kangiwa, a journalist, was detained allegedly on the orders of Governor Nasiru Idris after releasing a video showing the poor conditions at Kangiwa General Hospital.

Nakura, a political activist, was invited by the Adamawa State Police Command on Wednesday, September 10, but he was detained after being presented with a petition against him on alleged defamation of character.

Daure David, a social media activist, was reportedly arrested in Bauchi by security operatives and whisked to Abuja.

In a Saturday statement, Amnesty said the arrests signalled an alarming trend of intolerance towards those expressing opposing views.

The group said, “Amnesty International is deeply concerned by the unprecedented escalation of attacks on freedom of expression through intimidation, arrests and detention of persons who criticised prominent personalities or top government officials. The latest victims of this new trend of repression are Hassan Kangiwa, Kebbi state; Hussaini Bello Nakura, Adamawa state; and Daure David, Bauchi state.

“The Nigerian authorities are showing an alarming trend of intolerance towards those expressing opposing views, both in online and offline spaces.

“Arresting people for social media posts criticising government officials or public figures is ludicrous.

“In the absence of recognisable offence, the victims of such abuse of power are always arbitrarily detained or subjected to theatrical trials.

“It is not a crime to hold and express different political opinions or criticise government officials — no matter who they are.”

Amnesty stated that rather than obsessively arresting critics, the Nigerian authorities must pay more attention to addressing the root causes of popular discontent, including rampant corruption, nepotism and economic hardship.

The rights group emphasised that activists should not be locked up for merely complaining about the widespread failure of government, at all levels, to guarantee people’s economic, social and cultural rights amid a deteriorating standard of living.

“People must be allowed to freely express their views on the government and how they are governed — without the risk of arrest and arbitrary detention,” Amnesty insisted.