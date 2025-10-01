From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has been encouraged to support Dangote refinery against the Nefarious activities of Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), and the ill-timed strike threats by PENGASSAN, TUC, and NUPENG,

The call was made by Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON), Nigerian Interfaith Forum (NIF), National Coalition for Market Men, Women and Artisans (NACOMWA), and Petroleum Consumers Protection Alliance (PCPA).

COCSON President, Ibrahim Suleiman; NIF National Chairman, Mathew Ayodele; NACOMWA National President, Boma Agbede; and PCPA Chairman, Yusuf Danladi, in a statement yesterday, charged President Bola Tinubu to hold the unions responsible if there is a breakdown of law and order in country

They claimed that for decades, Nigerians have been held hostage by a cartel that thrives on import dependency, round-tripping, subsidy scams, and artificial scarcity.

Specifically, they observed that DAPPMAN has chosen to undermine the Dangote Refinery and other indigenous refining initiatives because they fear competition, transparency, and efficiency.

According to them, DAPPMAN’s opposition to Dangote Refinery’s emergence as a major force in local refining is not about policy, not about patriotism but about preserving their stranglehold over Nigerians.

“Their agenda is to keep fuel importation alive, so they can continue profiteering at the expense of ordinary citizens who are already battered by poverty, unemployment, and inflation,” they said

They declared total condemnation of DAPPMAN’s anti-people agenda.

“Strong opposition to any strike action by PENGASSAN, NUPENG, or TUC designed to sabotage Dangote Refinery and local refining.

“Unwavering support for the Dangote Refinery and other indigenous refineries as the path to energy security, job creation, and economic sovereignty.

“Filing of a lawsuit against DAPPMAN for deliberate economic sabotage and anti-competition practices.

“Organisation of mass rallies to the National Assembly, the Presidential Villa, and the NMDPRA to demand the scrapping of DAPPMAN.

“Mobilisation of international advocacy, writing to ECOWAS, AU, and UN bodies to expose how DAPPMAN is weaponizing petroleum products against the Nigerian people.

“Demand that government stands firm with Dangote Refinery and accelerates policies that will break the cartel stranglehold once and for all,” the statement read.