Aliyu, Wamakko, Speaker attend funeral prayer for Jaredi

Governor Ahmed Aliyu, leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Tukur Bala Bodinga, were among the Muslim faithful, who attended the funeral prayer of a Sokoto-based business mogul, Alhaji Shehu Mai Akwai Jaredi.

Jaredi, 74, died on Tuesday after a brief illness. He is survived by a widow and 11 children.

The funeral prayer was attended by Governor Aliyu, Wamakko, Bodinga, members of the state legislature, commissioners, chairman of the state Universal Basic Education Board, Umar Nagwari Tambuwal, special advisers, senior special assistants and other top government functionaries.

Others in attendance included businessmen, Islamic scholars, politicians and representatives of the private sector.

Governor Aliyu expressed shock over the death of the late Jaredi, describing him as a pious and devoted Muslim philanthropist, who dedicated his life to serving humanity.

“Mai Akwai was a man of his word, kind-hearted, honest and above all, an upright gentleman,” the Governor said.

He described his passing as a great loss not only to his family but also to the entire state, especially the business community, adding that his demise would create a vacuum too difficult to fill.

The governor prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased, admit him into Aljannatul Firdaus and comfort his bereaved family.

Prayers were also offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Late Jaredi has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.