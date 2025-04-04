The All Nigerian Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools has decorated Gov Ahmed Aliyu with the Best Performing Governor Award, in recognition of his sterling contributions to the development of education in Sokoto State.

The state chairman of the association, Muhammed Ikililu, dropped the hint when he led other members of ANCOPSS on a Sallah homage to the governor.

He said the decision by ANCOPSS to give the Governor the award was in recognition of his outstanding performance in the education sector among his peers.

Malam Ikililu highlighted some of the tangible achievements recorded by Gov. Aliyu to include the renovation of many secondary and primary schools in the state.

He said prior to the coming of the Aliyu-led administration, all secondary schools in the state were in a state of disrepair, lacking conducive classrooms, staff rooms and toilet facilities for both teachers and students, as well as a general conducive learning environment.

“This lack of toilet facilities in schools has contributed significantly to low attendance of female students in schools,” Iklilu added.

He also commended the Governor for introducing N200,000 monthly cash allocation to all the principals to enable them undertake minor repairs in their schools.

The chairman further thanked the Governor for reviewing upward the students’ feeding allowance from N150 to N450 per student.

This gesture, he noted, has helped greatly to make students stay in schools.

According to him, these efforts were made by Gov. Aliyu had significantly improved the students’ turn out and retention in schools.

Similarly, the governor also received the management of the State Universal Basic Education Board under its chairman, Alhaji Ummaru Na Gwari Tambuwal.

He lauded Aliyu’s recent renovation of some primary schools in the state, and the payment of N70,000 minimum wage to primary school teachers across the state.

He declared: “Before you came, many of our teachers were denied their promotions, but that has since become history as all the teachers that are due for promotion have been promoted.”

He assured the governor of primary school teachers’ support at all times.

Responding, the governor called on ANCOPSS and SUBEB to reciprocate the gestures done to them by the present administration.

This, according to him, they could do by being punctual, dedicated and committed to their duty.

“I expect extra hard work, commitment and dedication from you so that our students can get the best of education,” Aliyu appealed.

He reiterated his administration’s determination to create a conducive atmosphere that would guarantee effective teaching and learning at both basic and secondary school levels.

He also appealed to parents and guardians in the state to cooperate with the state government in its quest to change the old narrative of Sokoto being one of the educationally backward states in the federation.