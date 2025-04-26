From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has sent a high-powered delegation to Vatican City to attend the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis, scheduled for today. Leading the five-member Nigerian delegation is Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

According to a statement by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the delegation also includes Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu; Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria; Archbishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto Diocese; and Archbishop Ignatius Ayua Kaigama of Abuja Diocese.

Pope Francis, leader of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away on Monday, April 21, at the age of 88, just a day after celebrating Easter Sunday at the Vatican. His funeral will be held at St. Peter’s Square, with thousands of mourners and over 170 international delegations expected to attend.

In a condolence message, President Tinubu described the late pontiff as “a humble servant of God, a tireless champion of the poor, and a guiding light for millions.” He added, “Pope Francis’s death, coming just after the celebration of Christ’s resurrection, is a sacred return to his Maker at a time of renewed hope for Christians worldwide.”

The Nigerian delegation will formally deliver a letter of sympathy and condolences from President Tinubu to the acting Head of the Vatican.

The Pope’s body lies in state at St. Peter’s Basilica, where thousands have paid their respects, with the funeral mass set to begin at 10 a.m. local time on Saturday. Following the funeral, Pope Francis will be interred at Rome’s papal basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, a place he personally chose as his final resting place.