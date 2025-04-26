From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is heightened tension among residents of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, following the killing of Olotu Wanemi Omubo, an alleged leader of the Bobos cult group in the state. The deceased, an indigene of Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area of the State, was also a beneficiary of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and a leader of the Phase 2 amnesty beneficiaries in the state.

Investigations revealed that some unknown rival cult gang had, about 9 pm on Thursday night, trailed him to the residence of a female friend at Good News Street, along Azikoro Road and shot him three times at close range on the head, the chest, and the side.

His assailants were said to have also used heavy stones to hit his head several times to confirm he was dead before they fled the scene.

It was gathered that members of the Bobos group are pointing fingers at external marksmen in the killing of their leader.

Analysts said the killing of Omubo might be a follow-up to the lingering battle of supremacy among Greenlanders, Vikings and the Bobos in the state.

The Bobos cult group was implicated in the shooting of one suspected unit leader of the Vikings cult group, identified as Christian, along the Kimowei filling station area of Imgbi Road in Amarata.

Christian was shot in the shoulder at close range and is currently in a critical condition in an undisclosed hospital. The shooting of Christian was said to have led to the invasion of the Swali, a suburb of Yenagoa, where four persons were killed on Easter Sunday.

Contacted on the development, the Bayelsa State Police Command spokesperson, Musa Mohammed, said the police have received the report of the killing of one person along Azikoro town, but were awaiting full details on the incident.

Another Police source confirmed that the Bayelsa Police Command is tactically investigating developments and monitoring key actors in the renewed cult gang war.