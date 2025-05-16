From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC) has said that the country is in dire need of good governance.

The ADC National Chairman, Chief Okey Nwosu, who stated this ,in Abuja, said the country is currently on a steady decline, with about 5 million more Nigerians sinking into poverty annually.

Nwosu, who spoke through the chairman of the ADC Board of Trustees ( BoT), Mani Ibrahim Ahmed, said there only of giving succour to the people is through good governance.

According to him “Statistics have indicated that about 5 million Nigerians have been added to the list of poverty-stricken people in the world on an annual basis. Now this is sad for a country that is richly endowed with enormous resources.

“There cannot be any other way to bring about change in the lives of our people that is better than providing good governance. And this governance can only happen when you have the right people playing their part in the political process. ADC has over the years remained a formidable platform in the process of re-engineering Nigeria.

“Within the past 20 years of our existence, we have shown commitment to national growth. We have exhibited the highest levels of nationalism and patriotism. And we have made several sacrifices to ensure that we bequeath for our next generation a country better than the one we have met.

“Unfortunately, the party never had the opportunity to be in the driver’s seat. But things are changing. And we see the opportunity showing its face now.”

The opposition leader noted that ahead of the 2027 general elections, the ADC is building a broad based consensus that will pull the country from the brink.

“We are building consensus. This consensus building, though very painstaking, has taken some time in the pipeline. I can categorically today, by the grace of God, inform you that the African Democratic Congress is the coalition party in Nigeria. What remains to be done is nothing other than dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s.

“We also want to see a nation that will continue to provide opportunities for our people to grow and to prosper in peace and in harmony. And this has remained the hallmark of our party,” he stated.