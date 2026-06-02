Actor Emeka Ike threatens action against Wike’s aide over INEC data leak

Actor-cum-politician, Emeka Ike has threatened to institute legal action against Lere Olayinka, media aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for allegedly exposing his personal data from the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Olayinka had taken to X to publish what appeared to be Ike’s voter information obtained via an INEC administrative webpage.

He noted that the Imo State-born politician had only transferred his INEC voter registration from Imo to the FCT days before he unsuccessfully vied for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket for AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in FCT.

He attached two images to the post, which some analysts said contained details obtained from INEC’s administrative login portal.

Personal information in the screenshots included Ike’s application number, registration centre, Voter Identification Number, profile picture, name, and date of application.

Reacting during a Tuesday appearance on Channels TV, Ike berated Olayinka for the action, which he described as the height of political rascality.

He said, “It’s quite shocking, extreme, and it is the height of political rascality for a government officer to access a citizen’s information from the INEC cyber.

“It tells you a lot; it shows how much impunity we have flying around, and people have access to things they shouldn’t be having access to, and that’s quite deplorable. I see that as a huge insult and slap on every political party and every Nigerian.

“He is telling every Nigerian that whoever you are, I can pull your information from anywhere and I can do what I want, and that rascality needs to be stopped.”

Ike said he would consider suing Olayinka for violating his right to privacy.

“Actions are ready, I’m ready to take him on. He has no right to exploit my privacy and insult Nigerians the way he did. If he has been doing it in the past, this should be the last time he does it,” Ike said.