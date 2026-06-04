‘Ceramic summit to unlock multi-billion naira opportunities’

By Merit Ibe

Ahead of the maiden Nigeria Ceramic Investment Summit and Production Exhibition (NCISPE) 2026 in Lagos, the Chief Convener and Summit Director, Prof. Patrick Oaikhinan, has said Nigeria is poised to attract multi-billion naira investments as foreign ceramic companies intensify interest in developing and revitalising the country’s ceramic industry.

Prof. Oaikhinan, an internationally renowned ceramic engineer and academic, said the summit , scheduled to hold at NECA House, Lagos, from June 23 to 24, 2026 is expected to unlock sustainable growth and reposition Nigeria as a major player in the global ceramic industry.

According to him, Nigeria possesses some of the world’s highest-quality ceramic mineral deposits, yet the sector remains largely underdeveloped despite its enormous economic potential.

CICAN is the official media partner for the maiden edition of the summit themed: “Where investment, industry, policy, and talent converge for measurable returns.”

Prof. Oaikhinan disclosed that several high-profile international ceramic manufacturers and industry stakeholders have already indicated interest in participating in the event. Expected participants include representatives from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, research institutes, universities, and major global ceramic companies.

“I have contacted manufacturers in Italy, and I know they are coming,” he said. “For example, Systems Ceramics, the Association of Ceramics Equipment and Machinery Manufacturers of Italy, and several other ceramic manufacturing companies. We have also reached out to Portugal, Spain, Turkey, India, China, and Ghana.”

He added that the summit would provide an opportunity for international stakeholders to help Nigeria develop a practical roadmap for revamping its ceramic industry.

“Many people in Nigeria still see ceramics as merely Fine Art flower vases and sculptures,” he said. “But I am talking about industrial ceramics used in construction, biomedical science, automobiles, aerospace, electronics, and power distribution. These are the areas we should focus on.”

The summit director stressed that exposure to global best practices and modern production technologies would help local manufacturers improve product quality and competitiveness.

“My goal is to bring manufacturers to exhibit their products so Nigerians can see what quality ceramics truly look like and learn modern production techniques,” he explained. “We are also engaging institutions to help build the required workforce and collaborate with Nigerian universities.”

Prof. Oaikhinan further revealed that three university vice-chancellors have already confirmed participation in the summit and will present papers on skills development and manpower training for the sector.

“The first ceramic industry in Nigeria was established in Okigwe in 1951, but by the 1980s many had become moribund because there was no skilled workforce to sustain them,” he noted.

“You cannot build a ceramic industry without trained manpower. Just as you cannot own a car without a driver, industrial growth cannot happen without the right skill sets. That is why workforce development remains a major focus of this summit.”