From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Over 25,000 members of a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) from 184 wards in Abia State have defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The defectors, led by Azubuike Peter Chijioke, were received by SDP National Chairman Shehu Gabam in Abuja.

Gabam welcomed the group, stating their defection strengthens SDP’s position to capture Abia’s government house in the 2027 elections. “You are joining a leading party. We will develop a mechanism to take over Abia. SDP has learned from APC and PDP’s mistakes,” he said.

He urged proper ward registration to comply with INEC’s digitalised membership requirements, warning, “INEC does not recognise a vacuum. All parties must submit updated registers.”

Chijioke, explaining the move, cited dissatisfaction with APGA’s leadership in Abia. “We, the mainstream APGA faction, align with SDP’s iconic leadership, bringing over 25,000 members. Our structure spans 184 wards and 17 LGAs, with offices in Umuahia and functional leadership,” he said. The group aims to lead SDP in Abia for electoral success.

The defectors requested INEC recognition, 25,000 membership cards, and party materials. Gabam assured support, promising customised cards to aid their membership drive.