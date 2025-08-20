From Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state governor pastor Umo Eno has approved 357 projects for contract award to qualified youths and companies that applied through the state procurement portal.

The governor has also considered the status report on the proposed Ibom International Hospital billed to provide 350 bed first class medical facility and ratified the project agreement as well as formally handover the site to contractors .

This was contained in an excerpts of the State Executive Council Meeting made available to Journalists in Uyo by the Commissioner for Information Hon Anìekan Umanah

Umanah explained that the State Executive Council reviewed reports by Projects Management Office and approved award of 357 projects across various MDAs and urged individuals and businesses in the state to take advantage of the opportunity for their benefits.

” Following a review of the report by the Projects Management Office, the Executive Council approved the award of 357 projects across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to qualified youths and companies who applied through the State procurement portal.

“The Governor-in-Council urged individuals and businesses in the State to take full advantage of these opportunities for the benefit of the people.

“After considering the status report on the Ibom International Hospital project, a proposed 350-bed first-class medical facility, the Council ratified the Project Agreement, Award of Contract and the formal handover of the site to the contractors “.

Umanah said the council further received presentations from the Ministry of Works and reviewed projects the 771km of road projects across 31 local government areas in the state

“The Commissioner for Works, in collaboration with the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, was directed to align the road project needs identified during the Federal Constituency Town Square Meetings with available budgetary envelopes in the 2026 Peoples Budget to ensure coverage across the State”.

On the Power sector , Umanah said the state council has reviewed the roadmap for implementing sustainable energy programme and approved the hosting of power summit to brainstorm on power delivery in the state

“In a determined effort to consolidate the State’s power sector development drive, the Council reviewed the roadmap for implementing a sustainable energy programme and approved the hosting of a Power Summit to anchor and accelerate the delivery of reliable and affordable electricity in the State”.