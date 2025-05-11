From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Hajiya Zainab Nasare Idris, First Lady of Kebbi State, has called for votes for women of integrity and good character as the National Assembly deliberates on the 74 Special Seats Bill to increase women’s representation in government.

Speaking at a campaign and lecture organised by the Kebbi State chapter of the League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV) in Birnin Kebbi, Idris, represented by former Permanent Secretary Hajia Rafaatu Garba Hammani, urged women to reject candidates who would tarnish their image or prioritise personal gain.

“What I want to say here may not be palatable to many people here. Personally, I would not vote for just a woman. I will not. We want women to represent us but what kind of women do we want?” she said.

She cautioned against supporting women who pursue self-interest, lack respect, or engage in corrupt practices. “It is a woman that will get there and pursuing her own interest or a woman who is very rude and irresponsible. Or it is a woman who does not respect her husband at home, a woman whose interest is to steal. Is that the kind of women we are going to vote for? No, I will not,” Idris stated.

She stressed that ideal candidates should embody dignity, respect, and strong family and community ties, noting, “We want women who are women of integrity, dignity, respect and that respect start from homes.”

Idris also emphasised the need for women who care for others and make a positive impact. “Sometimes, I do cry if I see an appointed women in any political positions and don’t care about other women. What they care for is how they will dress, appears before the public,” she said.

She advocated for compassionate leaders who uplift others, adding, “We should fight for women who are mothers, those who cares for other women and those women who are going to make positive impact in the lives of others when they get to the political positions.”

Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State Commissioner for Information and Culture and chairman of the event, echoed the call for electing women of integrity who would not abuse their positions.

Blessings Micheal, Chairperson of NILOWV, praised the First Lady’s support for the campaign, titled “Her Seat in Parliament and Governance.” She explained, “Our mission is to create a more inclusive and representative democracy where women’s voices are heard and their interest represented.” Micheal urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, and women’s groups to support the Bill’s passage.

Hajia Hassana Koko, Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), affirmed their commitment to amplifying women’s voices and advocating for their rights. “In Kebbi state, we have made progress, but there is still much work to be done. Women’s representation in governance remains low. It is time for change,” she said.

The event saw participation from groups like the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Association for the Survival of the Rural People of Nigeria (ASURPI), Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), and International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA).