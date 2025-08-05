From Paul Orude, Bauchi

No fewer than 600 out of 900 inmates in Bauchi State correctional centres are currently awaiting trial for various offences.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Bauchi State Command, Assistant Superintendent Ahmed Tata, during a one-day capacity-building workshop on the implementation of the National Minimum Standards for the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) and Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL).

The event, held in Bauchi on Tuesday, was organised by the Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS).

Tata expressed concern over the persistent overcrowding in correctional centres across the state, attributing the situation to the slow pace of the justice system. He emphasised the need for effective implementation of the ACJL to address the problem.

“The document has been in existence, but whenever there’s a case, those without judgments are simply remanded,” he said. “If properly implemented, this law will help reduce congestion in our centres. Currently, out of over 900 inmates, almost 600 are awaiting trial. A speedy justice system will significantly decongest our facilities.”

Also speaking at the workshop, Chief Magistrate Sefiya Musa described the training as timely, lamenting that Bauchi State ranks 28th nationwide in terms of justice administration, while Nasarawa State is ranked third.

“We used to think we were doing well in implementing laws, but hearing the facts today is a wake-up call,” she said. “The MacArthur Foundation has supported implementation efforts, but we must do more by encouraging one another and addressing existing gaps.”

Earlier, Sharon Jibaniya, who represented Professor Yemi Akinseye-George (SAN), Executive Director of the CSLS, said the workshop was being conducted simultaneously in several states to strengthen the implementation of the ACJL.

Akinseye-George urged the Bauchi State Government to support the judiciary to ensure proper and timely implementation of the law, warning that the state risks being left behind if current challenges are not addressed.

The workshop drew participants from the judiciary, Ministry of Justice, security agencies, and other stakeholders.