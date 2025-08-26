The Federal High Court in Abuja , yesterday, ordered six banks to furnish the Inspector-General of Police with details of account documents and all transactions, including inflows and outflows, linked to Omoyele Sowore from January 2024 till date.

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order after IGP ‘s lawyer, Wisdom Madaki, moved an ex-parte motion to the effect.

The IGP , in the motion, had told the court that Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, is being investigated on allegations bordering on terrorism financing, money laundering and fraudulent activities.

Justice Nwite, in a ruling, held that the application was meritorious.

“I have listened to the submission of the counsel to the applicant and I have also gone through the affidavit evidence. I am of the view and so hold that the application is meritorious. The prayer is hereby granted as prayed,” the judge ruled.

The IGP, in the ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1757/2025, had sued Sowore and Sahara Reporters Media Foundation as 1st and 2nd defendants asking the banks to furnish the applicant through the office of the IGP Monitoring Unit account opening package/mandate card, certified true copy of the statement of account reflecting transfers with account numbers of both inflows and outflows from January, 2024 till date.”

The IGP, in the five-ground of argument, said Sowore “is being investigated for terrorism financing, money laundering and fraudulent activities.

“That the complainant had commenced investigation in the activities of the 1st respondent.

“That the accounts seeking to obtain the statement of accounts are the accounts which the 1st respondent is using for terrorism financing and money laundering.”

The applicant said there was need for the court to grant the relief sought for the purpose of investigation and that if the order was not granted, it would jeopardise the police investigation.

Also in the affidavit attached to the motion, Bassey Ibrahim, a police officer in the Legal Section, Force CID, alleged that his office received intelligent report that Sowore “is using the accounts for terrorism financing, money laundering and receives financial support from foreign partner for terrorism.”

Ibrahim averred that there was a need for the police to secure the order of the court to obtain the statements of the accounts to enable the office carry out investigation into the alleged fraudulent activities of the suspects.

“That the respondents will not be prejudiced or indemnified by the grant of this application.

“That I swear to this affidavit in good faith believing the content to be true and correct in accordance with the provision of the Oath Act, 2024,” he deposed.

Tinubu to unveil revised national counter-terrorism strategy October

President Bola Tinubu, is expected to officially unveil Nigeria’s revised National Counter-Terrorism Strategy in October, following an extensive review process designed to align the nation’s security framework with emerging threats.

The National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, at the third quarter stakeholders’ meeting of NACTEST in Abuja, disclosed that the document had been finalised and forwarded to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for approval.

“I am pleased to report that the review process has now reached a decisive milestone.

“The revised draft National Counter Terrorism Strategy, which incorporates all feedback received during the validation exercise, has been finalised and forwarded to the NSA for approval.

“The final step will be to secure a suitable date for President Bola Tinubu to officially launch the revised National Counter Terrorism Strategy.

“This launch will mark the culmination of our collective efforts and the beginning of a new phase in our national counterterrorism expedition,” he said.

Laka explained that the review, initiated in February 2025, was necessitated by the evolving nature of terrorism, including shifting tactics, the use of new technologies, and exploitation of social and economic vulnerabilities.

According to him, the revised strategy was enriched through consultations, workshops, validation sessions, and technical reviews that brought together government institutions, security agencies, civil society organisations, academia, the private sector, and international partners.”

He noted that the true measure of success lay in its faithful implementation, and we all have a role to play as defined in the strategy.

“The strategy can only succeed if we collectively own it and translate its provisions into practical, coordinated actions across the five work streams: Prevent, Protect, Identify, Prepare, and Implement.

“As the National Counter Terrorism Centre consolidates its position as a Regional Centre of Excellence for Counterterrorism in West Africa and the Sahel, the implementation of National Counter Terrorism Strategy takes on an even greater significance.

“Nigeria is being looked upon for leadership, coordination, and innovation in addressing terrorism and violent extremism in the region, especially leveraging our experience over the years.

“The revised National Counter Terrorism Strategy, therefore, provides us with a roadmap for securing our nation and as a model across the subregion. Thus, its success has implications far beyond our borders,” he added.

The Director of Policy and Strategy, NCTC, Commodore Ahmad Madawaki, explained that the revised document was developed through an inclusive process, engaging ministries, departments, and agencies , as well as civil society, the private sector, traditional and religious leaders, and international partners

He noted that the Centre adopted both the “Whole of Government” and “Whole of Society” approaches, championed by the President to ensure the new strategy is comprehensive, community-driven, and in line with international best practices.

“Hopefully, the next invitation you will get from us is the formal launch of the revised strategy sometime in October by Mr President,” he said.