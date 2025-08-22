The 24th edition of the Olumide Oyedeji Basketball Camp will take place from August 25 to 29, 2025, at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere with daily activities scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m.

Organised by the Olumide Oyedeji Youth Foundation, the camp which has impacted over 45,000 young people in the past two decades has become a unique platform for youth development through basketball in Nigeria.

According to the founder, former D’Tigers captain Olumide Oyedeji, the annual programme has evolved into far more than a basketball training ground.

“The annual camping exercise has become a platform where champions and future stars are made, and where purpose meets passion. For over two decades, the Olumide Oyedeji Basketball Camp has been more than just drills and dunks. It has been a life-transforming platform for youth development, leadership, and excellence,” he said.

This year’s camp will feature elite training sessions, mentorship programs, and character development workshops designed to help young participants improve their skills both on and off the court. Professional coaches and resource persons will also be on hand to inspire and guide the next generation of athletes.

The Olumide Oyedeji Basketball Camp continues to stand as one of Nigeria’s most consistent grassroots sports initiatives, equipping young talents with the tools to succeed in basketball and life.