From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves to be re-elected in the 2027 polls.

Kalu, according to a statement by his Special Assistant, Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, stated this while receiving the Tinubu Mandate Support Group(TMSG), Abia State Chapter, and the Club 17 Initiative, who paid a courtesy call on him.

The Deputy Speaker urged the people of South East to support President Tinubu, in the next general elections, stating that the President has recorded huge success in his socio-economic and political reforms.

Kalu, while the delegation from TMSG described President Tinubu as a progressive Nigerian who wants to leave a lasting legacy.

According to him,” President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a good product to be sold for second term. I believed in him longtime ago, but he first believed in me, started assisting me before I met him. I was one of those who went to meet him and beg him to run for President. I will continue to stand by him.

“He is a progressive Nigerian who wants to leave a legacy. God blessed him, he came to make a good shift in the way the nation is built. He loves and is intentional about the country. He’s doing a lot that has never been done.

“Our business is to tell the people the good work of President Tinubu’s agenda. Igbos should come together let’s give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu all the support that he needs. We should invest our votes where there’s progress and that’s Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It’s on his mandate that we’re going to stand as Ndi Igbo. He came and started giving us relevance, brought us closer.”

The deputy speaker, while receiving the Club 17 Initiative members, expressed optimism that the All Progressive Congress, APC will win the 2027 gubernatorial election in Abia state.