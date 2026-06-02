2027: Matawalle, Emir of Maradun lead prayers for Tinubu

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s achievements over another four years would take Nigeria to unprecedented heights, surpassing the records of previous administrations.

Matawalle stated this during a special prayer session held at the Maradun Emirate Palace in Zamfara State shortly after Juma’at prayers on Friday, May 29, 2026.

According to a statement issued by his Personal Assistant on Media, Ahmad Dan-Wudil, and made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, the prayer session attracted thousands of worshippers who offered prayers for President Tinubu, national peace, progress and the success of the current administration.

Speaking at the event, the former Zamfara State governor said many Nigerians believed Tinubu was divinely destined to reposition and rebuild the country, adding that the President’s emergence reflected the desire of citizens for meaningful national transformation.

Matawalle urged Nigerians to sustain prayers for the country and its leadership, warning against what he described as internal and external conspiracies targeted at Nigeria and the President.

“We must continue to pray for the development of Nigeria and against any internal or external conspiracies directed at our country and our President. Nothing worthwhile comes easy,” he said.

The minister stressed the importance of prayer in national development, describing supplication as a powerful tool capable of attracting divine intervention in governance and human affairs.

He noted that Nigerians across the country were praying for the nation and its leadership, expressing optimism that such prayers would yield positive outcomes for the country.

“The difference in governance is becoming evident in Nigeria today. Under President Tinubu’s leadership, the nation is witnessing positive transformation, supported by the collective prayers of Nigerians,” Matawalle stated.

Also speaking, the Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Muhammad Garba Tambari, described Tinubu as a blessing to Nigeria and called on citizens to continue praying for the President and the country.

The monarch said sustained prayers were necessary to secure divine guidance for leaders and lasting peace for the nation.

Tambari appealed to Muslims across the country to intensify prayers for security, stability and national unity, while urging citizens to support government efforts aimed at addressing the country’s challenges.

He further called on Nigerians to discharge their responsibilities with sincerity and the fear of God, saying such virtues would attract divine assistance in overcoming economic difficulties.

The prayer session ended with special supplications by Islamic clerics, who prayed for wisdom, protection and guidance for leaders at all levels of government in the discharge of their duties.