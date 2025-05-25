From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has warned President Bola Tinubu against depending on the recent political promises made by Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra state and some Igbo leaders for support in the 2027 presidential election.

A statement issued by Uchenna Madu,

leader of MASSOB reminded the President that those making the promises, do not represent the through will of Igbo people.

The statement read in part, “MASSOB wishes to inform Mr president that these individuals do not represent the true will of the Igbo people and that their influence will not translate into genuine voter support.

“MASSOB noted the importance of understanding the sentiments and aspirations of the Igbo grassroots rather than relying on established political figures who will not resonate with the broader community.

“MASSOB is reminding President Bola Tinubu that the Southeast region will not support his bid for a second term in the 2027 presidential election because your administration has neglected our region, leading to significant pain, agony, and feelings of marginalization among our people.

“MASSOB laments that the Southeast region deserves better representation and attention from the federal government, and we believe that the current administration has failed to address the needs and concerns of the Ndigbo.

“Governor Charles Soludo has systematically erased every memory and image of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu from APGA and Anambra state.”

MASSOB reiterate that the decision of the Igbo people regarding their preferred presidential candidate in the 2027 presidential election will ultimately rest with the masses rather than individual leaders or political figures.