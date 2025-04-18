From Isaac Job, Uyo

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has declared support for governor Umo Eno’s second term ambition ahead of 2027 governorship election in Akwa Ibom state.

Speaking at Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium on Thursday during the Town Hall meeting for Ikot Ekpene federal constituency organized by pastor Umo Eno, Akpabio said the entire All Progressive Congress party (APC) would also support Eno to achieve his second term plan.

Akpabio who was represented by his wife Ekaette Unoma Akpabio described Eno as a God-sent leader who has changed the narrative of governance in Akwa Ibom and assured him of the support of the APC to continue in office beyond 2027.

“Governor Umo Eno is a God-sent leader who has changed the narrative of governance in Akwa Ibom . I assure him of the support of the APC to ensure he continues in office beyond 2027.

“Akwa Ibom APC will support Umo Eno for second term and we are serious about it.”

It was gathered that the support for governor Umo Eno’s second term was earlier pronounced by another APC chieftain and Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission Dr Saviour Enyiekere who represented Akpabio at public lecture delivered by Umo Eno at he University of Uyo within week.

But Eno while addressing the people of Ikot Ekpene federal constituency appreciated the support and announced empowerment of N260m to young entrepreneurs in the federal constituency

According to him , a total of 655 entrepreneurs, including farmers and small-scale business owners in Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency have received business support grants totaling N260 million and equipment to support their businesses.

“We encourage the beneficiaries to make good use of the cash and equipment given to them to grow their businesses.

“My decision to empower farmers and small-scale business owners in this area was a fulfilment of my campaign promise .

“This Town Square meeting provides an opportunity for me to meet and interact with the people, brief you on the government’s developmental efforts in this area as well as gather inputs on areas requiring intervention through the NEEDS document.”