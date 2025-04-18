From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The agitation for the zoning of Osun State Governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally been unveiled as a sociopolitical group, Falex Foundation, unveiled the former Commissioner for Finance and current Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji popularly called AMBO, for the 2026 governorship election.

The immediate past Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye and former Managing Director, Osun State Investment Company (OSICOL), Dr. Tunde Faleye, appealed to the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to zone the gubernatorial ticket to Osun West Senatorial District where Oyebamiji hailed from.

The APC chieftains spoke at the official launch of AMBO movement by Falex Foundation, in Ilesa.

Owoeye extolled the leadership qualities of the immediate past Osun Governor and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, who he said has been the pillar of support to the progress and success of the party.

He attributed the agitations for the zoning of governorship ticket to Osun West as a clarion call to salvage the state from the shackles of retrogression being plunged into by the current administration.

“I commend our leader and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola for his resilience, commitment, determination and avowed dedication to advance the cause of the main opposition party in the state. We commend him for holding forth in keeping the party together, if not for him, what we are doing today may not be possible, because we noticed the unity, cohesion and togetherness within the party that is why we are here today.

“We are here for APC and we are here to begin work that will send Ademola Adeleke packing come 2026. This is another opportunity for us to raise the consciousness of our people to the need to work in unison for the success of our party. As we are ready to return to government, it is pivotal to zone our governorship ticket to Osun West senatorial district in the interest of fairness, equity and justice. We all know that Osun Central Senatorial District has done it for 16-year, Osun East has spent 8-year and it is turn of Osun West and the best choice is Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji. The choice is noble and painstaking.

“Talking about the antecedents of Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, he’s a man of the people. Is it his integrity, loyalty, doggedness, forthrightness and intellect you want to talk about? He is indeed a capable hand for the job. He is best man for the job. He has been in the system and he knows his onions. He did very well as finance commissioner and as MD Osicol. He is a round peg in a round hole.

“It is a time for our party to look critically in the West direction in picking the candidate of our party. We are appealing to our party leaders to zone the party ticket to Osun West and consider Bola Oyebamiji for the ticket.

“Unity of the party is very sacrosanct and it is important for us to chase PDP out of power. It is time for us to work together to ensure that the current government is sent packing by 2026.

“So, I must commend Dr Tunde Faleye for coming up with this initiative that is going to add value to the strength of our party in our collective interest to sack the incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke come 2026”, Owoeye noted.

The founder, Falex Foundation and former Managing Director, (OSICOL), Dr Faleye described Oyebamiji as a ’round peg in a round hole,’ saying choosing him as the party flag-bearer would help to coast the party to victory come 2026.

“We are using this opportunity to let the people know that on our own, we are supporting Oyebamiji to run for governor. He has the capability, competence and capacity to steer the ship of the state to the promised land,” Faleye said.