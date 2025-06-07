By John Ogunsemore

Lamine Yamal has become arguably the hottest young prospect in world football, wowing football fans with his electrifying displays and scoring important goals week in, week out since breaking into the Barcelona first team squad in the 2023–24 season.

The 17-year-old Spaniard has been mentioned as one of the leading names in the race for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, which itself is an incredible feat given his age.

He is expected to face stiff competition from Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé, who helped Paris Saint-Germain win her first UCL title, and his Barça teammates Raphina and Pedri.

Liverpool’s Mo Salah, Inter’s Lautaro Martinez and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe are other highly-rated favourites to win the award, which will be announced on September 22 in Paris.

However, many pundits speculate the 2025 Ballon d’Or is currently a two-horse race between Yamal and Dembélé, with the scale appearing to tilt in favour of the Spaniard for these reasons:

Unprecedented impact at a young age

At just 17, Lamine Yamal has delivered jaw-dropping performances for Barcelona and Spain, securing a domestic treble (La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup) and winning Euro 2024.

His ability to perform at an elite level, including 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 games for Barcelona, showcases maturity and consistency rare for his age, making him a standout candidate.

Big-game performances

Yamal has proven his worth in high-stakes matches, scoring a crucial goal to clinch La Liga against Espanyol and shining in the Champions League semifinals against Inter Milan (5 goals and 3 assists in the competition).

His flair in big games, like tormenting France with a brace in this week’s 5-4 Nations League semifinal win, could sway voters who value clutch moments.

Record-breaking skill and versatility

Yamal’s technical brilliance is unmatched, with a record 150 dribbles in a single season across Europe’s top leagues, a higher dribble success rate than Dembélé, and key contributions in goals, assists, and playmaking.

His creativity, ball manipulation, and ability to “generate angles at will” set him apart as a unique talent, earning praise as potentially “the best player in the world.”

Narrative and global hype

The football world is captivated by Yamal’s rise, with critics, legends, and media (including Spain’s Sport and AS) calling him a “future Ballon d’Or winner” and the “best 17-year-old ever.”

This compelling narrative—potentially becoming the youngest winner ever, surpassing Ronaldo’s record at 21—could influence journalists and voters who see him as the face of a new era.

Consistency across competitions

While Dembélé’s 33 goals and 15 assists, bolstered by a Champions League win with PSG, are impressive, Yamal’s year-long excellence spans La Liga, the Champions League, and international play (Euro 2024 and Nations League).

His consistency, despite Barcelona’s Champions League exit, aligns with Yamal’s own view—echoed by analysts—that the Ballon d’Or should reward the best player over the whole year, not just one competition.

Of course, Dembélé’s case is strong, with a UCL title, 33 goals, and recognition as Ligue 1’s top scorer and the competition’s Player of the Season.

The outcome may hinge on voter priorities—trophies versus individual brilliance—and upcoming matches like the Nations League final or FIFA Club World Cup.