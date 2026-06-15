Man Utd set to cut costs if Amorim moves to AC Milan

Manchester United will save a significant amount of money if their previous manager, Ruben Amorim, takes over as head coach of AC Milan, according to Sky Sports.

Man United fired Amorim a few months ago, costing the Red Devils £15.9 million in compensation.

However, if Amorim joins AC Milan, the cost could be cut by millions.

The Portuguese is already in advance talk with the Serie A side to join the Italian club.

If Amorim does become the next manager of AC Milan, Man United and the former Sporting CP manager could have a relatively quick reunion as the two clubs are due to meet in the upcoming pre-season.