World Cup: Ecuador coach Beccacece disappointed after Ivory Coast defeat

15 June 2026 9:23 am WAT

Seyi Babalola By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
ON7UOM7KDRPHNIMS7T7X553C7M

Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece criticised his team’s 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast in their World Cup opening match earlier today.

According to Beccacece, he made all of the required modifications in the second half to secure a draw against the West Africans, but the goal insured that his team did not earn a point.

Amad Diallo scored a 90th-minute winner off the bench to earn Ivory Coast all three points over Ecuador.

Other News

“In the second half, we made the necessary adjustments and were in control enough to secure at least a draw,” Beccacece said at his post-match interview.

“We put in a tremendous effort against a strong opponent. The final result wasn’t what we wanted, but it’s just the beginning, and we have to keep working.”

Ecuador will now face Curacao in their next fixture in Group E, while Ivory Coast will take on Germany.

Tags:

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram

Latest News

Related News