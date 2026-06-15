World Cup: Ecuador coach Beccacece disappointed after Ivory Coast defeat

Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece criticised his team’s 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast in their World Cup opening match earlier today.

According to Beccacece, he made all of the required modifications in the second half to secure a draw against the West Africans, but the goal insured that his team did not earn a point.

Amad Diallo scored a 90th-minute winner off the bench to earn Ivory Coast all three points over Ecuador.

“In the second half, we made the necessary adjustments and were in control enough to secure at least a draw,” Beccacece said at his post-match interview.

“We put in a tremendous effort against a strong opponent. The final result wasn’t what we wanted, but it’s just the beginning, and we have to keep working.”

Ecuador will now face Curacao in their next fixture in Group E, while Ivory Coast will take on Germany.