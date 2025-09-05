From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Ex-Chief of Staff (CoS) to former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Prof Anthony C.B. Agbazuere who parted ways with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has promised to mobilize his Ngwa people to be behind President Bola Tinubu and ensure his victory in 2027.

Agbazuere, a former bigwig of PDP, now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made the promise at a meeting of APC Local Government and Ward officials in the area where he urged them to embrace APC.

He said that the president has done much to address the issue of alleged maltreatment and marginalisation of the South-East by previous administrations in the country.

Listing some of the Tinubu’s landmark projects and programmes approved for the zone to include the creation of the South-East Development Commission and $3 billion fund for the construction of the Eastern Rail line, Agbazuere said the zone has not had so good n recent times.

“What President Tinubu has done for the South-East is unprecedented in the history of this country and he has ended many years of maltreatment and marginalisation of the zone.

“Here in Abia, he has given us an airport, approved the establishment of three tertiary institutions, and many federal roads, including the Aba-Port Harcourt end of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, which have been completed.

He said the president having shown the South-East love, it was now time for the zone to reciprocate the gesture by voting to return him to power in 2027.

He also commended the president for fighting to restore the Local Governments’ Financial Autonomy with the Supreme Court judgment.

He promised to work in synergy with other chieftains of the party, including the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Benjamin Kalu, to ensure that the pattern of voting in 2023 was reversed in Abia in Tinubu’s favour.