By John Ogunsemore

No fewer than 151 senior police officers are currently facing the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) over various pending disciplinary matters.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

‎

‎Adejobi said the exercise which commenced on Monday, July 14, and will end on Friday, July 25, is a decisive step towards reinforcing internal accountability and professional standards.

The disciplinary hearing is taking place at the IGP Smart Conference Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

‎

‎He said the Force Disciplinary Committee is an essential internal structure responsible for reviewing and adjudicating cases of alleged breaches of professional conduct, misconduct, and ethical violations involving senior officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and above.

“The affected officers, drawn from various commands and formations across the country, are expected to undergo a thorough and transparent review process in line with extant police regulations and disciplinary procedures for final recommendation to the Police Service Commission,” Adejobi stated.

‎Adejobi noted that ‎the NPF remains resolute in its commitment to promoting integrity, professionalism, and public trust.

According to him, the disciplinary process reflects the force’s keenness to maintaining an accountable and service-driven institution, where standards are upheld and the rule of law is respected from within.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to discipline and ethical conduct within the force.

He emphasised that the Nigeria Police Force would not condone any form of indiscipline or misconduct.