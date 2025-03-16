From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Elder statesman and First Republic politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has lauded Nigerians for what he described as their continued support and prayers for the sucess of President Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday in Kano, Yakasai held that the “steady progress and concrete achievements recorded by the administration” was a vindication of the trust reposed on the administration by Nigerians.

“From some of the reports I received, the prices of basic foodstuff have been coming down. Unlike what it was before now, families can now afford to buy basic food items such as rice, beans, maize, sorghum, and other eatables needed to feed their homes,” he declared.

“I was also made to understand that the cost of petrol at the filling stations has been coming down. In some places, I was told that they now sell petrol for about N850 per litre instead of N1,150k in the recent past. This is good for the cost of transportation and movement of Nigerians from place to place,” he stated.

The elder statesman, who supported the Tinubu -for- President project in 2023, urged Northerners to rally around the present administration while insisting that the North was not left out in the scheme of things under the present administration.

The former Adviser to President Shehu Shagari and one-time National Publicity Secretary of the NEPU also insisted that the administration’s best was yet to come as it had lined up so many developmental and people- friendly policies and programmes for the benefit of Nigerians and the North.

He enjoined Nigerians, especially the political class, to continue to contribute their quota to good governance through their informed criticisms and well – placed political engagements, all of which he added would strengthen the nation’s fledgling democracy and enrich the democratic process.

Yakasai also used the occasion to extend his deepest condolences to the families of the Late Chief Ayo Adebanjo and the Late Chief Edwin Clarke and to the entire people of the South-West and South-South regions over their irreplaceable losses.

He said that the passing of these two great and patriotic Nigerians. who happened to be his political associates and personal friends, was a big loss to all Nigerians, while praying to Allah to forgive their sins and grant them eternal rest.