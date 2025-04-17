From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

In a landmark moment for women’s advancement in Nigeria, Minister of Women Affairs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has congratulated Lieutenant Colonel Anele Onyinyechi Appolonia on her historic appointment as the Nigerian Army’s Acting Director of Public Relations—the first woman ever to hold the position in the institution’s over 50-year history.

The minister also extended her felicitations to Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Group, and other African women recognised on the TIME 100 list of the world’s most influential individuals.

“This milestone marks a significant breakthrough for women in the Nigerian Army, showcasing the importance of gender inclusivity in leadership positions,” the minister said in a statement issued by her media aide, Jonathan Eze.

“Lieutenant Colonel Anele’s appointment is a testament to her exceptional leadership skills, professionalism, and innovative approach to public relations. Her dedication to upholding the Army’s values and enhancing transparency will undoubtedly strengthen communication between the military and the public.”

The minister stressed the inspirational value of this achievement: “Lieutenant Colonel Anele’s appointment serves as a powerful inspiration for women across Nigeria, demonstrating that with hard work and determination, they can excel in various fields, including the military.”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim further commended the Nigerian Army’s efforts to promote gender inclusion, expressing optimism that Anele’s tenure would boost the Army’s public image and foster clearer citizen-soldier dialogue.

“This appointment marks a new era of inclusive and effective communication in the Nigerian Army, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact of her leadership,” Sulaiman-Ibrahim added.

Turning to the global stage, the minister lauded Abudu’s inclusion in the TIME 100 list, describing it as a celebration of “a dynamic career dedicated to reshaping the global perception of Africa through storytelling, enterprise, and advocacy.” She praised Abudu’s groundbreaking work in media and philanthropy, noting: “We celebrate the success of women like Mo Abudu and others who have broken barriers and defied expectations. Her achievements serve as an inspiration to women and girls across the continent.”

The minister reaffirmed her commitment to supporting women’s empowerment initiatives and promoting equal opportunities, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. She urged continued support for initiatives that promote women’s leadership and empowerment: “By working together, we can create a brighter future for women and girls in Nigeria and across Africa.”