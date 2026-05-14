Wike lauds Gomani-Yangoji road as Tinubu’s push to unlock satellite towns

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, inspected the 13-kilometre Gomani-Yangoji road in Kwali Area Council on Thursday, hailing it as a prime example of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to extend infrastructure beyond Abuja’s bustling city centre into overlooked satellite communities.

Wike stressed that the project directly fulfils Tinubu’s mandate to balance development across the territory, thereby curbing the rush from rural areas to urban hubs.

“One of the directives of Mr President is that we should not concentrate development or infrastructure provision just in the cities. We must open up all the satellite towns in order to discourage rural-urban migration,” Wike said.

This road builds on the momentum from the A2-Pai highway, which Tinubu commissioned in his second year. Handed to Zeberced Construction Company — the firm behind the A2-Pai project — the road is nearing completion, with the bridge already in place, drainages at 90 to 95 per cent done, and streetlight pillars being erected.

“From what we’ve seen, you can attest to the fact that we are very much encouraged. The bridge had been launched, the drainages have been done, optimised at 90 to 95 per cent. They are now building the streetlight pillars,” he stated.

Wike assured that the road would be completed in time for Tinubu’s third anniversary celebrations in June, praising Zeberced for their pace and quality.

“I commend, as usual, the contractor, Zeberced, not only for providing quality jobs but also for keeping to the timeline, making promises that we will inaugurate this road this June. I’m happy,” he said.

He spotlighted the contractor’s team for their dedication, predicting that Tinubu would be delighted at such progress in remote areas.

“I believe that when Mr President comes here, it will be a thing of joy for him to see that development is passing through all the satellite towns,” Wike added.