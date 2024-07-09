Why planned protest will hold on Tuesday — SSANU

By Kachi Ekile

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has stated that the planned protest on Tuesday will take place because strike is the language the federal government understands most.

In an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, SSANU National President Makolo Hassan said the union would have adjusted their plan if the government had cleared the four months’ withheld salaries.

According to him, union members are angry as they are impoverished amid the current economic crisis in the nation.

“Once we put down tools there will not be light, water and a lot of things will not function in the system, which we have been trying all the while to avert.

“But it seems that the language the administration understands the most is strike. That is why we want to go by the protest first and see what will happen. We know it will affect the university system negatively.

“As it stands now, our members are hungry. Our members are the downtrodden. They live in poverty. And the cost of living in the country is high. If the government says that, what are you asking for? The first in line is the four months’ withheld salaries.

“By the time I leave here and our members say yes, we have started receiving alerts, then we will sit back and adjust because the other issues are renegotiating the agreement of the N50 billion approved to be paid, the inconstancy of the IPPS.

“Even the IPPS seems to have been resolved, technically it’s not completely resolved. But if the four months’ salaries begin to drop then the situation will change,” he shared.