From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, Friday said malaria was not just a public health issue, but a national emergency in Nigeria.

Speaking on Friday on World Malaria Day 2025, she emphasised that Nigeria bears the heaviest global burden of malaria and urged renewed efforts to reverse this trend.

The theme for this year, “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” she said, is both a call to action and a message of hope, adding that: “It challenges us to renew our investment in life-saving interventions, increase awareness, and revive the collective commitment needed to end malaria once and for all.” She stressed the importance of environmental cleanliness, particularly eliminating stagnant water that serves as mosquito breeding grounds. “I urge all government agencies, private sector partners, NGOs, health workers, and community leaders to recommit to the fight against malaria with urgency and resolve.

“Malaria ends with us, with our voices, our choices and our actions,” she said, highlighting the need for collective responsibility in combating the disease.