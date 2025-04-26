The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has reiterated its call on Nigerians to take decisive and sustained action against malaria. The call was made on Friday on the occasion of the 2025 World Malaria Day, which has as theme, ‘Malaria Ends with Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite.’

The NOA stressed the need for a united front, where individuals, communities, and institutions work hand in hand to prevent, detect, and treat malaria.

The agency also urged Nigerians to adopt life-saving habits such as sleeping under insecticide-treated mosquito nets, eliminating stagnant water, keeping the environment clean, and wearing protective clothing. It also warned against the dangers of self-medication, encouraging prompt visits to health facilities at the first sign of symptoms such as fever, chills, or fatigue.

To deepen public engagement, the NOA is promoting accurate information sharing, encouraging citizens to support local health initiatives, and calling on communities to become active participants in Nigeria’s malaria response. According to the agency, ending malaria is not just a government responsibility; it is a shared duty that begins with each individual making small, consistent efforts.

In line with its grassroots mandate, the agency, through its Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers (COMOs), has continued to mobilise citizens in collaboration with traditional institutions, youth groups, and faith-based groups. These efforts align with national partnerships involving the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), aimed at enhancing community-based health education and malaria prevention.

The NOA emphasised that while World Malaria Day is marked once a year, the fight against malaria must continue every single day. With consistent effort and collective will, the dream of a malaria-free Nigeria can become a reality.