From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Director General of the Asue/Ogie Campaign Council in the 2024 governorship election, Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen has revealed why he resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State chapter.

In a letter titled “Resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party” dated 17th July, 2025, and addressed to the Chairman, PDP, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, made available to journalists in Benin, Hon. Iduoriyekemwen said recent developments in the party have compelled him to resign; thus, he would want to concentrate on his family and business.

The letter reads in part, “I am writing to formally resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ward 5, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Edo State.

“This is a painstaking decision for me, as the PDP has played a vital role in my political journey and personal development. For this, I remain deeply grateful and will always cherish the platform the party provided me.

“However, recent developments within the party, both at the state and national levels – have made it difficult for me to remain as a member of the party.”

According to the former Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, “the values and principles that once defined the PDP, as laid down by our founding fathers, appear to have been eroded.

“What we see today no longer aligns with the vision they had for a truly democratic, all-inclusive, and people-centred political party.

“In view of this, I have decided to resign my membership of the Party to enable me to concentrate fully on my family and business engagements.

“This is not a decision made out of anger or haste, but one rooted in deep reflection and a sincere desire to preserve my personal values and integrity.

“I sincerely thank the party leadership and all members of Ward 5, Ikpoba-Okha LGA, for their love and support over the years. I wish the PDP well in her future endeavours.”