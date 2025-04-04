•Hosts Rivers’ NASS Caucus

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (retd) Ibok-Ete Ibas, has said that an appropriation bill for 2025 is being articulated to provide for critical development concerns in healthcare delivery, education, agriculture and infrastructure.

Vice Admiral (retd) Ibas also said that the anticipated budget will create more employment opportunities for Rivers people and advance delivery of technology in critical facets of public life.

The administrator gave the hint when he hosted the delegation of Rivers State caucus at the National Assembly, led by Barinada Mpigi, the senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, at Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Those on the delegation included Senator Allwell Onyesoh, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, Dumnamene Dekor, Solomon Bob, Cyril Godwin Hart, Blessing Amadi, Felix Nwaeke, Kelechi Nwogu and Victor Obuzor.

Vice Admiral (retd) Ibas said he has been resolute since assumption of office, to restore law and order, and with support from the security agencies, an environment has been created where Rivers residents feel valued and safer.

The administrator stated that the commitment is to make Rivers a model of peace in the comity of States, with a stable economy and citizens courageous to pursue their livelihood without fear or molestation.

“In addition to our peace building efforts, we are also focused on the economic stability and development of Rivers State.

“Since the Supreme Court verdict on the state’s budget, we have acted swiftly and decided to put together a new budget that reflects our commitment to healthcare, education, social services and continued infrastructural development.

“We have worked diligently to ensure that the process is transparent, inclusive and most importantly expedited. Our goal is to ensure that we do not lose any more time in making the necessary investments that will improve the lives of citizens.”

Vice Admiral Ibas stated: “The budget which is being finalised focuses on creating job opportunities and investing in key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure and technology. We understand the urgency of this initiative, and we are committed to ensuring that they are implemented without delay.”

The sole administrator noted that to get the task done, the support of the legislators would be required as key representatives of Rivers State in the National Assembly.

He sued for their assistance in securing the necessary resources and legislative backing that would bring the initiative of his administration to fruition.

“Your partnership is critical to success in ensuring that Rivers State remains on the path of progress and enduring peace for future generations.”

He explained that in the face of the challenges that beset Rivers, which led to the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu, dialogue, community engagement and reconciliation were deplored to build trust among the citizenry.

The sole administrator noted that the people of Rivers State have shown incredible resilience and patience in the efforts taken so far to restore the State back to the path of peace and respect for the law.

Vice Admiral Ibas (retd) assured that his administration remains committed to achieving enduring peace for the state.

“Beyond security, we have prioritised community engagements as a central part of our strategy. Dialogue, reconciliation and inclusivity have been key to building trust among our people.

“We are determined to strengthen the bond of unity in Rivers State and to foster an environment where every citizen feels valued, heard and respected. Together, we are making strides in ensuring that peace becomes a permanent feature of our state.”

In his speech, Senator Mpigi, representing Rivers South-East District, said they were dedicated representatives of Rivers people at the National Assembly and resolved to support all efforts that would bring development to the State.

While commending the administrator for the modest successes he had achieved so far, Senator Mpigi pledged the support and cooperation of the legislators to ensure the return of the state on the path of law and order.