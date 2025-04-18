By Adewale Sanyaolu

Chairmen of various political parties in Lagos have vowed to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

The party leaders, who spoke at the News Central TV Chairman’s Dialogue, a forum that brought together chairmen of various political parties in Lagos to discuss the complex and dynamic nature of politics in Nigeria’s largest city. The event provided a platform to explore the multifaceted challenges and opportunities that define governance and political competition in Lagos.

The event provided a common ground for political party stakeholders in Lagos to discuss and deliberate on progress and development in the state. In attendance were representatives from 17 of the 19 registered political parties in Lagos. Representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were absent at the event.

As Nigeria’s major city, Lagos is marked by rapid growth but deep socioeconomic inequalities, making governance a formidable task. The city’s political landscape is characterised by a history of total control of a single political party, which has led members of opposition political parties to decry injustice and electoral malpractice.

Several party leaders alleged interference in the affairs of smaller parties by larger parties through sponsorship and various unethical means. The party leaders claimed that these practices further created divisions and an unequal playing field in the electoral process of the state.

While admitting the presence of ideological differences and several divides, some party chairmen clamoured for collaborations between parties to put an end to the hegemony of the incumbent APC, which was conspicuously absent at the event.

Claims were also made on the complicity of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) in favouring the APC during elections

The discussions underscored the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation among political actors to sustain Lagos’s progress as a leading megacity in Nigeria and Africa.