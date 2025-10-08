The MD/CEO of Yucateco Group of companies, Hon. Omonlei Imadu, in collaboration with the Hon. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy of Nigeria, Wale Edun will sponsor the Nigerian contingent to the World Boxing Council (WBC) Green and Gold World Championships slated for Mexico later this month.

The event that will converge the various qualified nations from around the world has Nigeria, Uganda, and Benin Republic as Africa’s representatives. Nigeria will parade six (6) boxers, Uganda have four (4) pugilists, while Benin has just one qualified boxer on the card.

Hon. Imadu, who doubles as the CEO of Yucateco Boxing Promotions, said his outfit in partnership with “Hall Of Fame” owned by the finance minister will sponsor a 12-man contingent to fly Nigeria’s flag at the event.

It will be recalled that Imadu staged the first ever WBC-ABU Amateur Tournament in Lagos in February this year, where three of the eight participating nations secured their qualification for the global championship in Mexico this October.

The Nigerian team currently in an intense training camp at the Lagos State Boxing Hall Of Fame Gym in Surulere comprises boxers, coaches, a technical director, nutritionists, R&J and a team Manager. They are expected to depart the country for Mexico in the coming days.