From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

The proposed creation of 12 new states has stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians with many advising caution, equity and consideration of the viability of such states.

This is even as the Senate Committee on States Creation conducts public hearings on the subject in certain states in the six geo-political regions of the country.

Respondents called for caution and transparency in the proposed creation of new states.

Prof. Abubakar Oladeji of the Political and Governance Policy Department, Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), advised the resolution for creation of more states must emanate from wide consultations with the citizens.

According to him, there are countries with more than 50 states, and they are not as diverse in socio-cultural attributes as Nigeria.

He, however, faulted the proposed equal distribution of two states per geopolitical zone, arguing that, “the South-East will continue to be shortchanged with a fewer number of states than other zones.”

He said viability, rather than political considerations, should be the most important criterion for creating new states.

“How viable are the newly proposed states, or even the existing ones? Or should states in Nigeria continue to go cap in hand to the Federal Government every month?,” Oladeji said.

Prof. Adams Onuka, an Ebira man from Kogi State and an education evaluation expert, formerly of the University of Ibadan, said creation of Okura State from Kogi in the North Central zone would be a thing of joy. He, however, said “that such moves could lead to fresh agitations just like in every aspect of human existence, there are always pros and cons. It is going to bring relief to those who have felt marginalised and sadness to those who would become minorities in the new states.”

He also highlighted the economic implications, pointing out that the creation of new states would require filling positions, such as governors, SSGs and commissioners. “Members of the Senate will definitely increase by 36 and the concomitant costs will also increase.”

He called for proper management and the implementation of fiscal federalism to make the exercise a functional and sustained one. Also, a financial expert, Mr. Tunji Adepeju, dismissed the proposal, saying there was “no official proposal yet only speculation.”

He stated that new states are not feasible for now due to the economic realities and the financial strain it could place on the nation.

•Obolo state proposal meets resistance

The proposal to create Obolo State from the present Akwa Ibom State has been met with stiff resistance from stakeholders, including the Ibibio Community in Cross River State.

Presenting a memorandum for the proposed state at the zonal public hearing on the amendment of the 1999 Constitution, President General of Oro-Obolo Peoples’ Union, Ngerebara Sampson Adumu, demanded the creation of Obolo State.

He said the proposed state would be excised from seven local government areas in Akwa Ibom State, including Oron, Okobo, Ureffong Oroko, Eastern Obolo, Mbo, Ibeno and Udung Uko, as well as Andoni in Rivers State.

However, the demand has been met with resistance from stakeholders, including the Ibibio Community in Cross River State.

Sir Udo Bassey, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Ibibio Community in Cross River State, in an exclusive interview, explained why the Ibibio were against the proposal.

He said the proposal to include Ibibio lands, comprising Obolo and Ibeno, was erroneous as Obolo State cannot be created on Ibibio lands.

•Dafinone calls for justice, growth, inclusion

Senator Ede Dafinone, who represents Delta Central, appealed for the creation of Ethiope State from Delta State at a public hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on Constitutional Review.

Addressing lawmakers and stakeholders in Yenagoa, Dafinone emphasised that the move was not just about drawing new boundaries, but a call for more inclusive governance for the Urhobo people, Nigeria’s fifth-largest ethnic group and the largest in Delta State.

He stressed that the Ethiope State would unlock unprecedented potential for the Urhobo by fostering economic self-determination. Citing the vast natural resources of the region, he argued, “Ethiope State will unlock the full potential of our people by enabling economic self-determination, especially through greater control of our rich oil, gas, agricultural and maritime resources.” He further noted that statehood would shield and nurture Urhobo cultural identity, guaranteeing full representation in regional governance.

Framing the Ethiope State movement as a matter of principle, he declared, “This movement is about justice. It is about equity. And ultimately, it is about building a more inclusive and balanced Federation.”

As debate over state creation continues across Nigeria, the passionate demands for Ethiope State, as voiced by Dafinone, are sure to fuel further national discussion about equity and representation in the federation.

•Northern C’River stakeholders demand Ogoja State

Stakeholders from Northern Cross River at the House of Representatives public hearing on constitution review held in Calabar have asked for the creation of Ogoja State.

The stakeholders noted that the creation of Ogoja State was long overdue, considering that Ogoja province was the only remaining one in the old South Eastern region without a state.

The old South Eastern region comprises the present South East and South South geo-political zones.

According to some of the stakeholders at the zonal centre ‘B’ of the constitution review held for Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River, this is the auspicious time to right the historical wrong by creating Ogoja State.

They said no meaningful national restructuring would be completed without addressing the injustice of Ogoja’s exclusion.

They were also of the view that creating Ogoja State would not be a favour, rather it would be a constitutional right, a moral obligation, and a political necessity.

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi, said historically the agitation for states was initially limited to the demand for the Middle Belt State, the Midwest State and the Calabar-Ogoja – Rivers State.

“But, in answer to these demands, the nation proceeded to proliferate states so that the purpose for which the minority communities made these demands was completely defeated.

“Since then, the condition of the minorities have worsened and has never improved as they continue to suffer,” he said.

Agabi, lamented that the Ogoja people had suffered all forms of indignities, ranging from lack of electricity to lack of access roads, water and functional schools in almost all the villages.

He noted that the minds of the young had been brutalised even as the majority of the people live in squalor amid the opulence of their leaders.

He added that the agitation for Ogoja State was not rooted in malice.

“It is made in good faith. Our ancestors, when they promulgated the Constitution, realised beforehand that a time like this will come.

“They knew that the conditions in our country will compel communities to make demands of the type that we now make, so they made provisions in the Constitution which you, honourable representatives of the people, have come to implement and give effect to.

“This request is made in exercise of a right vested in the people by the Constitution. The exercise of state creation will forever go on until every community is able to take its own affairs in its own hands.

“Our greatest resources are the people, not oil, minerals or agricultural produce. We are intelligent people, resourceful, resilient, hardworking and God-fearing. We are humble and honest. It is such people that present this memorandum to you,” he said.

Similarly, Justice Eneji, Johnny Agim, Cletus Obum, and CP Lawrence Alobi (retd), decried the injustice against Ogoja people, whom they claimed have been denied a state for over 50 years.

In the same vein, Solomon Ekam and Prof. Achi Bekomsom noted that the people of old Ogoja Province, comprising Yala, Ogoja, Bekwarra, Obudu and Obanliku, Boki, Ikom and Etung, have consistently lamented injustice done to them and demanded equity, fairness and inclusion into the nation’s scheme of things.